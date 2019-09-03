|
|
ILSLEY (nee Young) JANET ALISON Aged 82 Years
of Davistown
formerly of Bondi Junction and Maitland
Dearly loved sister, sister in law and Aunty Jan of HELEN and JOHN WOOD, and their family. Much loved cousin of LOUISE and PHILIP SUTHERLAND and their familes.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JANET's life at Greenway Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 460 Avoca Dr, Green Point on WEDNESDAY, 4th September 2019, at 12 midday.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 3, 2019