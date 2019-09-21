Home
Janet Regina BROWNSMITH

Janet Regina BROWNSMITH Notice
BROWNSMITH Janet Regina

Passed away

peacefully surrounded by

her loving family

19th September 2019

Late of Fennell Bay

Formerly of

Garden Suburb



Aged 73 Years



Much loved partner and friend of Warren. Dearly loved wife of her late husband Ken. Loving mother of Kenneth. Loved sister of Jennifer. Cherished cousin and aunt to a great many.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JANET's life this FRIDAY 27th September 2019 in the Garden Suburb Uniting Church, 158 Marshall Street, Garden Suburb commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019
