Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Janina JONCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janina JONCZYK

Add a Memory
Janina JONCZYK Notice
JONCZYK (nee Szadan) Janina 'MAMA' 'NAN' 'JANE'



Late of Swansea

Passed away 20th July 2019

Aged 94 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Mick Jonczyk. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Henry and Lyn, Lucyna and Jeff, Michael and Cheryl. Loving Nan to Scott and Melissa, Kylie (dec'd), Kim and Aaron, Briony and Philip, Karen and James, Renee, Aaron and Justine and her great grandchildren Emily, Callan, Laine, Heath, Olivia, Cameron, Brodie, Jarrod, Amelia, and Harry.



The Family and Friends of JANINA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 213 Northcote Ave, Swansea this Friday 26th July 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul commencing at 12.00 noon.



MAY SHE REST IN PEACE



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.