JONCZYK (nee Szadan) Janina 'MAMA' 'NAN' 'JANE'
Late of Swansea
Passed away 20th July 2019
Aged 94 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Mick Jonczyk. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Henry and Lyn, Lucyna and Jeff, Michael and Cheryl. Loving Nan to Scott and Melissa, Kylie (dec'd), Kim and Aaron, Briony and Philip, Karen and James, Renee, Aaron and Justine and her great grandchildren Emily, Callan, Laine, Heath, Olivia, Cameron, Brodie, Jarrod, Amelia, and Harry.
The Family and Friends of JANINA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 213 Northcote Ave, Swansea this Friday 26th July 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of her soul commencing at 12.00 noon.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019