BORG JASMINE MAY
Late of Lambton
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
26th July 2019
Aged 14 years
Cherished daughter of Charlie and Petra. Treasured big sister of Elise, and Violet. Dearly loved granddaughter of Joyce and Joe, Steve and Julie (dec'd). Much loved niece and cousin.
The Family and Friends of JASMINE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Therese's Catholic Church, 53 Royal St, New Lambton on Tuesday 6th August 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of her Soul commencing at 10.00am. A private interment will follow.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019