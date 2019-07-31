Home
Late of Lambton

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

26th July 2019

Aged 14 years



Cherished daughter of Charlie and Petra. Treasured big sister of Elise, and Violet. Dearly loved granddaughter of Joyce and Joe, Steve and Julie (dec'd). Much loved niece and cousin.



The Family and Friends of JASMINE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Therese's Catholic Church, 53 Royal St, New Lambton on Tuesday 6th August 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of her Soul commencing at 10.00am. A private interment will follow.



MAY SHE REST IN PEACE



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019
