JEAN MARIE FUCHS

JEAN MARIE FUCHS Notice
FUCHS (nee Monnox) JEAN MARIE

Late of Jesmond Grove,

Formerly of New Lambton

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

22nd September 2019

Aged 91 years



Wife of the late Frank Fuchs. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynne and Raymond, Wayne and Debra, Sue and Barry. Loving Nan of Justin, Ellie, Adam, Jye, Denva, Georgia, Paige, Blake, their partners and her great grandchildren Lachlan, Lily, Kenzo, Zavier, Ava, and Hudson. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JEAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 27th September 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
