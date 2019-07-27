|
|
COWAN (Nee: Nelmes) Jennifer Late of New Lambton
Passed peacefully
23rd July 2019
Aged 82 years
Beloved wife and soul mate of Warren (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Margaret and Glen. Adored nan of Emma, Lucy and Josie. Sister of Adrian, sister-in-law of Helen. A loved member of the Cowan and Nelmes families and a precious friend of many.
Family and friends of Jenny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019