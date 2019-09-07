|
|
O'FLAHERTY (Jenny) Jennifer Marion Late of Marks Point
Passed peacefully
3rd September 2019
Aged 69 years
An adored wife. A cherished mum. A fun Nan. A much loved sister, and a treasured friend to many.
'Her love and care will be missed so much'
The family and friends of Jenny are warmly invited to attend a Celebratory Liturgy, to be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 40 Ernest St Belmont, on Thursday 12th September 2019, commencing at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, family would love you to consider making a donation at the service to MÃ¨decins Sans FrontiÃ¨res.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019