Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer O'FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Marion O'FLAHERTY

Add a Memory
Jennifer Marion O'FLAHERTY Notice
O'FLAHERTY (Jenny) Jennifer Marion Late of Marks Point

Passed peacefully

3rd September 2019

Aged 69 years



An adored wife. A cherished mum. A fun Nan. A much loved sister, and a treasured friend to many.



'Her love and care will be missed so much'



The family and friends of Jenny are warmly invited to attend a Celebratory Liturgy, to be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 40 Ernest St Belmont, on Thursday 12th September 2019, commencing at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, family would love you to consider making a donation at the service to MÃ¨decins Sans FrontiÃ¨res.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.