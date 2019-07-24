Home
MCLAREN JENNY Nee WILLIAMS,

DUNNING

and LEEDHAM

Late of Mayfield

Aged 61 Years



Beloved wife of Brian. Loving mother of Matthew, Kimberley, Daniel and Renae. Adored Nan of Kirralee, Ayden, Chloe, Baxter, Montana, Imogen, Zanda, Phoenix, Marley, Macie, Saige and Kyron. Much loved daughter of Daphne and Jim. Paternal daughter of Tony (dec). Sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunty.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of JENNY'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow, FRIDAY 26th July 2019 at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
