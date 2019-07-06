Home
Jerome Luke BRECARD

BRECARD Jerome Luke Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by his loving family

3rd July 2019

Late of Macquarie Hills



Aged 33 Years



Dearly loved husband of Jo. Proud and doting dad of Remy and Maddox. Much loved son and son-in-law of Serge and Tara, Tony and Fran. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerard and Britt, Luke and Liv, Elise and Sam, Em and Jared. Adored uncle of Riley. A great teacher and friend to many.



Loved by all and will never be forgotten.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JEROME's life this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 6 to July 10, 2019
