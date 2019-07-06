|
|
BRECARD Jerome Luke Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by his loving family
3rd July 2019
Late of Macquarie Hills
Aged 33 Years
Dearly loved husband of Jo. Proud and doting dad of Remy and Maddox. Much loved son and son-in-law of Serge and Tara, Tony and Fran. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerard and Britt, Luke and Liv, Elise and Sam, Em and Jared. Adored uncle of Riley. A great teacher and friend to many.
Loved by all and will never be forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JEROME's life this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.
