Jessie Sommerville STEPHENSON

Jessie Sommerville STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON Jessie Sommerville Late of Mayfield

Passed peacefully

25th June 2019

Aged 95 Years



Loving wife of The Late William. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Ron & Senone. Adored grandmother of Mark & Karen, and Angie. Great grandmother of Charlie.



Special thanks to all the caring staff at Mayfield Aged Care for their loving care of Jessie.



The family and friends of Jessie are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at her request.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
