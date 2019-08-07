|
PETERS JIM Alphonsus James Aged 89 years Of Telarah Dearly loved husband of Clare (Dec), father and father-in-law of Anne Maree & Terry Bourke, Robert and Debbie, John and Janine, Ray and Chris and loving grandfather to their children. Loved member of the Peters and Whitten families. Jim's Family invite you to attend a Mass of Thanksgiving for his Life to be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lochinvar this Friday 9th August, 2019 at 11 o'clock. "Special thanks to Hannah, Grace and Dom.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019