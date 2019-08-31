Home
Joan Adele DALEY

Joan Adele DALEY Notice
DALEY Joan Adele Passed away peacefully

22nd August 2019

Late of Warners Bay



Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved wife of 74 Years to Michael. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Gary (dec'd) and Maxine, Jeffrey and Patricia, Brian and Margaret, Michael and Dianne, Kathryn, Adele and Christian. Adored grandma of Nicole, Christopher, Tony, Sheree, Blair, Lauren, Kurt, Nadene, Nathan, Erin, Clare, Liam, Ebony, Harrison, Olivia-Belle and their partners. Much loved great grandmother of 21 and great great grandmother of 5.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of JOAN's life this WEDNESDAY 4th September 2019 in the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street Newcastle West commencing 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
 Back to today's Notices