|
|
RAYNER Joan Amy Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully
2nd August 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of Gerald (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen and Alan (dec'd), Geoffrey and Margaret. Cherished Nana and Grandma to Robert and Candice, Michelle, Nicholas and Ashleigh, Jonathon and Lisa, Mitchell and Brad, Stephanie and Shane, and adored Great Grandmother to Sebastian and Olivia.
The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 12th August 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019