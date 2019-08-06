|
|
BEAGAN Joan Formerly of
West Wallsend
Passed away
4th August, 2019
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved wife of Roy. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Jeffrey, Glen (dec) and Colin. Loved grandmother of Samantha, Luke, and Jessica.
The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Thursday 8th August, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Interment will follow at West Wallsend Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 6, 2019