Joan CROSSLEY

Joan CROSSLEY Notice
CROSSLEY Joan Late of Kiplatrick Court Toronto

Formerly of Gateshead

Passed away

25th July 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Denise, Judith and Barry. Adored grandma and great grandma.



The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street Wallsend on Tuesday 30th July 2019. Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
