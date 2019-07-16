|
FORD (nee Mantle) JOAN
Late of Belmont
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by her loving family
14th July 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved wife of Bob. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob (dec'd) and Anne, David, Julie and David. Loving Nan of Rachel, Jillian, Ashley, Laura and all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Thursday 18th July 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 16, 2019