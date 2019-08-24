Home
JOAN GRAY Notice
GRAY JOAN Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

16th August 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoffrey and Noelene, David and Julie. Loving nan of Michele, Tony, Mark and Casey, Joanne, Brendon, Josh, Luke and much loved great-grandmother to their families. Will be sadly missed by Geoff Hull.



Family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 27th August 2019 service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
