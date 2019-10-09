|
|
LEAN (SWAINSON) JOAN Late of Redhead
Aged 90
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Bill, Brent and Susan. Adored Marsie of Simon, Kellie, Emilie and Olivia. Great Marsie of Siena, Angus, Sofia, Chloe, Noah, Matilda, Ollie and Milla.
Relatives and friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 11th October 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The McGrath Foundation at the service.
'Those who live in our hearts shall never die'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019