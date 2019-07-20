Home
Joan LYNCH

LYNCH JOAN Late of Mayfield East Aged 84 Years Dearly loved wife of Bryan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Janet and George, Michael and Dianne, Shaun and Leanne. Loving Nana of Alysha, Alex, Sam, David and Lauren and loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to her extended families in the U.K. Relatives and friends of Joan and her family are invited to attend her funeral to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this Wednesday morning 24th July 2019, funeral service commencing at r11am Forever In Our Hearts MEIGHANS FUNERALS Locally owned 02 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
