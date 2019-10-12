|
|
MACKENZIE Joan Agnes Passed away peacefully 3.10.2019 Aged 85 Years Late of Mayfield Aged Care Formerly of Salt Ash and Warabrook. Loving sister of AUDREY (dec), ELIZABETH (dec) and BRUCE. Much loved aunt of their FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of JOAN are respectfully advised her private interment has taken place. Joan's family wish to thank the staff of Mayfield Aged Care for their care of Joan, during her time with them. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019