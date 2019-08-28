|
|
HARRIS Joan Margaret 23 August 2019
Aged 82 years
Of Jewells
Formerly of
Merewether
Dearly loved wife of Donald (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald, Gregory and Debbie, Michelle, Nicolle and Michael. Loving nan and GG to their families. Much loved aunt.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Joan's Funeral to be held in Uniting Church, Glebe Rd, Merewether on Thursday 29 August 2019 commencing at 2pm.
No flowers by request, donations may be made at the service for Palliative Care, Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019