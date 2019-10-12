Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Joan Mary HOOPER

Joan Mary HOOPER Notice
HOOPER (Nee: Edwards) Joan Mary Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

3rd October, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late John Hooper. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Sylvia, and Jillian. Loved and adored Nanna of Catherine & Steve, John & Alison, and Shannon. Proud great grandmother of Olivia, Grace, Toby, Emily, and Michelle.



The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 14th October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
