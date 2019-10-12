|
|
HOOPER (Nee: Edwards) Joan Mary Late of Warners Bay
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
3rd October, 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late John Hooper. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ivan and Sylvia, and Jillian. Loved and adored Nanna of Catherine & Steve, John & Alison, and Shannon. Proud great grandmother of Olivia, Grace, Toby, Emily, and Michelle.
The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 14th October, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019