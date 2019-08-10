Home
Joan MCCOSKER

Joan MCCOSKER Notice
MCCOSKER (nee McIver) Joan Late of Waratah

Formerly North Lambton

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by family

8th August 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of John (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and Chris, Robyn and Stephen (dec'd), Kerrie and Cameron. Cherished Grandma to Brittany, Taylor, Mitchell and Keeley. Loved sister of Cec.



The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at Mayfield Church of Christ, 31 Gregson Ave, Mayfield West, on Thursday 15th August 2019, service commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
