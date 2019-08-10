Home
John Arthur GRIFFITHS

John Arthur GRIFFITHS Notice
GRIFFITHS John Arthur Late of Adamstown Heights

Passed peacefully

8th August 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Keith, Greg and Diane, Dianne and George, Lee and Bruce. Cherished Grandfather John to Abby, Scott, Guy, Bree, Ben, Janet and Oliver, and Great Grandfather John to Harriet and Emma. Loved brother of Norma and Elizabeth (dec'd), and brother-in-law of Jack. Loved uncle to Beth, Chris and Venessa.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Monday 12th August 2019, service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
