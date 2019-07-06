|
Coolahan John Leo (Cobb) Of Wickham, passed away peacefully 15th June 2019 aged 87 years. Privately cremated 21st June. Husband to Joy, dad and father- in- law to John (dec) Mark, Jen, Susan, David and Suzie. Pop to 8 grandchildren and their partners, 17 great grand children and 1 great great child. (Father Chritsmas to many) Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of John's life at the Croatian Sports Club Wickham at 1pm Wednesday 10th July.
