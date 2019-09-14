|
|
RUSE John David 15.05.1929-08.09.2019
Late of Newcastle
Passed away peacefully.
Dearly loved husband of Lorraine (dec.). Loving father of Sandra, John, Geoffrey, Jane, and their families. Adored Grandad and great-Grandad. Loved brother of Paul (dec.) and Phillip.
Aged 90 years
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of John's life, in the David Lloyd Funerals Chapel, 200 Brunker Road, Adamstown, on Tuesday (September 17, 2019) at 1:00 pm.
Following the Service the cortege will proceed to Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019