Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry DIXON

Add a Memory
John Henry DIXON Notice
DIXON John Henry Late of New Lambton

Died peacefully

27th July 2019

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth Dixon. Loving father and father-in-law of Penelope and Ron, Robyn and John, Warren and Kerrie. Grandfather of James(dec'd), Cameron, Mitchell, Amanda, Pippin, Michael, Brett. Great grandfather of Charlotte and Olivia. Survived by his brother Ian Dixon and wife Joy and sister-in-law Jessie Beck.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at New Lambton Uniting Church-Grinsell Street worship centre, 12 Grinsell Street Kotara, Friday 2nd August 2019 service commencing 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.