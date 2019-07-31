|
|
DIXON John Henry Late of New Lambton
Died peacefully
27th July 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth Dixon. Loving father and father-in-law of Penelope and Ron, Robyn and John, Warren and Kerrie. Grandfather of James(dec'd), Cameron, Mitchell, Amanda, Pippin, Michael, Brett. Great grandfather of Charlotte and Olivia. Survived by his brother Ian Dixon and wife Joy and sister-in-law Jessie Beck.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at New Lambton Uniting Church-Grinsell Street worship centre, 12 Grinsell Street Kotara, Friday 2nd August 2019 service commencing 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019