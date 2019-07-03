|
|
KEARNS John 'Killer'
Late of
Gateshead West
Passed peacefully
30th June 2019
Aged 77 years
Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Much loved father of Darlene and John. Adored poppy of Brooke, Brodie, Ava and Mae. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Ian.
Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) Thursday 4th July 2019 commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019