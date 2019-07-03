Home
John KEARNS

John KEARNS Notice
KEARNS John 'Killer'

Late of

Gateshead West

Passed peacefully

30th June 2019

Aged 77 years



Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Much loved father of Darlene and John. Adored poppy of Brooke, Brodie, Ava and Mae. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Sandra and Ian.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) Thursday 4th July 2019 commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
