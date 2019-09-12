Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Resources
More Obituaries for John LESLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John LESLIE

Add a Memory
John LESLIE Notice
LESLIE John 7 September 2019

Aged 82 years

Of Shoal Bay

Formerly of

Salamander Bay



Devoted husband of Patricia(dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Janelle and Darrell, Jennifer and John, Joanne and Graeme. Much adored Pop of Emma, Chris, Luke, Kieren, James, Robert, and Amelia, and Old Pop of Riley, Alexis, Toby, and Adeline.



Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of JOHN's Life to be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule Street, Nelson Bay on THURSDAY 12/9/19 at 2.00pm.



'We will hold you in our hearts forever'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.