|
|
LESLIE John 7 September 2019
Aged 82 years
Of Shoal Bay
Formerly of
Salamander Bay
Devoted husband of Patricia(dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Janelle and Darrell, Jennifer and John, Joanne and Graeme. Much adored Pop of Emma, Chris, Luke, Kieren, James, Robert, and Amelia, and Old Pop of Riley, Alexis, Toby, and Adeline.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of JOHN's Life to be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Sproule Street, Nelson Bay on THURSDAY 12/9/19 at 2.00pm.
'We will hold you in our hearts forever'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 12, 2019