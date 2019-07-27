Home
LORANG Dr John Erik Late of Singleton passed away 22nd July 2019 aged 87 years Forever loved and will be sadly missed. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, very much loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth & Jeff, Chris & Justine, James & Soozy, Alison & Brett, Linda, adored Johnpa to Caitlin, Hamish, Dominic, Thomas, Emily, Jack, Charlotte, Annabel, Gabriella and Patrick, beloved brother and brother-in-law to Harry (dec), Margaret and Sylvia, loved uncle and great uncle to Catriona, Andrew, Meg, Gen and Huon. Johns family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of his life to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, High Street, Singleton on Tuesday 6th August 2019 commencing at 12 midday. By request no flowers, a donation may be left at the Church to aid Dementia Research. In the care of Chapmans Funerals Singleton 6572 1089 A.F.D.A.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
