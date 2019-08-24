Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
ROURKE JOHN MARSHALL Born Maitland NSW

Passed peacefully

surrounded by his loving family

20th August 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of Jill Rourke. Much loved father of Matthew, Abigail, Sarah, Amanda and Glenn. Cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of David Rourke.



Respected family dentist in Tamworth NSW.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5 Nalya Close, Charlestown on Monday 26th August 2019 service commencing at 11.30am.



Until we meet again our kind hearted gentle John.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
