JOHN NAGY

JOHN NAGY Notice
NAGY JOHN Late of Garden Suburb

Passed away peacefully

29th August 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Ilona. Much loved father and father-in-law of Gabrielle and Obie, Monica and Mario. Loving Papa of Jordan, Luke, and Danielle. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Friday 6th September 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
