PEDEN John 20 September 2019

Aged 82 years

Of Fern Bay



Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Virginia and Greg, Brent(dec'd), Katrina and Jim. Loving Pop to his grandchildren and great Grandchildren and a good friend to Noelene's family. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robyn and Mike.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JOHN's Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield, on FRIDAY 27/9/19 at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
