JOHN PRICE

JOHN PRICE Notice
PRICE JOHN of Prices Joinery

East Maitland

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving and caring family.

Beloved husband of BARBARA, loving and caring father and father in law to ANNE and GRAHAM O'ROURKE, PETER and JULIE, GRAHAM and JULIE. Proud Grandad to ABBEY and LEIGH KEOGH,MELANIE PRICE, LAURA and SCOTT BAILLIE, AMY O'ROURKE. Beloved Great Grandad to SOPHIA, OLIVIA and ZOE. Brother, brother in law and uncle to the PRICE and FOSTER families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William Street, East Maitland on THURSDAY 19th September, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation may be left at the church.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
