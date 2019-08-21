|
|
MARKWELL JOHN REGINALD Passed away peacefully
15th August 2019
Late of Kotara
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of VALMAR (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of CLIFFORD and XUYEN, KATHLEEN and BOB. Loving grandad of GEOFF, GREG, ANDREW, and BREEANNE. Loved great grandad of WILLIAM, THOMAS, SUNNY, GRACE, and BELLA.
The relatives and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 23rd August 2019 at 1pm.
'A True Gentleman'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019