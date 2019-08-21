Home
JOHN REGINALD MARKWELL

JOHN REGINALD MARKWELL Notice
MARKWELL JOHN REGINALD Passed away peacefully

15th August 2019

Late of Kotara

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of VALMAR (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of CLIFFORD and XUYEN, KATHLEEN and BOB. Loving grandad of GEOFF, GREG, ANDREW, and BREEANNE. Loved great grandad of WILLIAM, THOMAS, SUNNY, GRACE, and BELLA.



The relatives and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 23rd August 2019 at 1pm.



'A True Gentleman'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
