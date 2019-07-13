|
|
COOPER JOHN ROBERT
Late of Alroy Hostel Singleton,
Formerly of Caves Beach
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
9th July 2019
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Cooper. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen, Robert and Jenelle and cherished Pop and Great Pop of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Wednesday 17th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019