COOPER JOHN ROBERT

Late of Alroy Hostel Singleton,

Formerly of Caves Beach

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

9th July 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Cooper. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen, Robert and Jenelle and cherished Pop and Great Pop of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) on Wednesday 17th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
