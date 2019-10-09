|
|
Slusarski, John Stephen Late of Branxton passed away peacefully at John Hunter Hospital on 2nd October 2019 aged 64 years. Adored, much loved and amazing husband for 38 years of Karen. Proud and loving father and father-in-law of Rachel and Brett, Megan and Brian, Heather and Paul. Cherished grandpa of Taylor Lily, Jaida Leigh and Mackenzie Willow. Much loved youngest child of Stanislaw Snr and Maria Slusarski (both Dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Chris and Bill Lewis, Wanda and Fred Dunshay (both dec) and Stanislaw Slusarski Jnr. Loved uncle and great uncle of his extended family. Loved godfather of Vanessa. Family and friends of John are invited to attend his funeral service at St. Catherines Catholic Church, Branxton St. Greta on Friday 11th October 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. A private burial will follow. Partridge Bros, Singleton FDA of NSW Ph: 02 6572 2917 www.partridgebrothers.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 9, 2019