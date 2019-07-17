Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN COTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WILLIAM COTTON

Add a Memory
JOHN WILLIAM COTTON Notice
COTTON JOHN WILLIAM

Late of Wallsend

Passed away unexpectedly

15th July 2019

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Ron, Bruce, Fiona and Mark, Mark and Jen, David and Vicky, Glenn and Deb, Mitchell and Chris. Loving Grandpa of all his grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 19th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.