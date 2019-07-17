|
|
COTTON JOHN WILLIAM
Late of Wallsend
Passed away unexpectedly
15th July 2019
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Ron, Bruce, Fiona and Mark, Mark and Jen, David and Vicky, Glenn and Deb, Mitchell and Chris. Loving Grandpa of all his grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 19th July 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019