HARRIS John William 'JACK'
12.5.1931 - 29.6.2019
Aged 88 years
Late of Edgeworth
Dearly loved husband of Marise. Devoted father and father-in-law of Peter and Anne, Linda and Michael, Julie and Andrew, Alison and David. A much loved Granddad and great Granddad.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Requiem Eucharist for the Life of JACK to be held this FRIDAY 5th July 2019 at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, 7 Thomas Street, Cardiff commencing at 10am.
'Always in our hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019