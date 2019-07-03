Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
John William HARRIS

John William HARRIS Notice
HARRIS John William 'JACK'



12.5.1931 - 29.6.2019

Aged 88 years



Late of Edgeworth



Dearly loved husband of Marise. Devoted father and father-in-law of Peter and Anne, Linda and Michael, Julie and Andrew, Alison and David. A much loved Granddad and great Granddad.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Requiem Eucharist for the Life of JACK to be held this FRIDAY 5th July 2019 at St. Thomas' Anglican Church, 7 Thomas Street, Cardiff commencing at 10am.



'Always in our hearts'





Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
