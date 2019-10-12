|
|
MEEHAN (Jack) John William Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
10th October 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Peter, Ray and Vicki, Mark and Julie, and Jon (dec'd). A cherished Grandad to Chad and Kate, Natalie and Brad, and Great 'Grandad Jack' to Kalan, Ayla, Ryder, Luca, Eli, Harper and Tully.
The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 18th October 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019