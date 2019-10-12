Home
John William MEEHAN

John William MEEHAN Notice
MEEHAN (Jack) John William Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

10th October 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Peter, Ray and Vicki, Mark and Julie, and Jon (dec'd). A cherished Grandad to Chad and Kate, Natalie and Brad, and Great 'Grandad Jack' to Kalan, Ayla, Ryder, Luca, Eli, Harper and Tully.



The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 18th October 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
