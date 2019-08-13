Home
JON HOYLE

JON HOYLE Notice
HOYLE JON Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family 9th August 2019

Late of Adamstown Heights

Aged 60 Years



Dearly loved son of Dr Alan Hoyle (dec'd) and Judith Hoyle (dec'd). Much loved brother and brother in law of Nicolette, Dymphna and Greg, Romayne (Hepsi), Simone and Nick, Adam and Cassandra, Sam and Melissa. Loving uncle and great uncle of his family.



Relatives and friends of Jon are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Church Street Newcastle Tomorrow Wednesday 14th August 2019, funeral service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
