|
|
JONES DAPHNE DOREEN Late of Ashtonfield Formerly of Griffith NSW Aged 83 years Loving wife of DAVID (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of SUZANNE and BRIAN MORGAN, TERRY and SYLVIA JONES, LEANNE and ROY CALABRIA. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Cherished Sister and Sister-in-law to the JONES, SPINKS & TOMSON families. Most loved Aunt. Relatives and friends of DAPHNE are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Funeral Service to be conducted in St. Peter's Anglican Church, William Street, East Maitland this Thursday morning 17th October 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019