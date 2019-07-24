Home
JOSEPH WILLIAM HUNTLEY

JOSEPH WILLIAM HUNTLEY Notice
HUNTLEY JOSEPH WILLIAM 'JOE'

Passed away peacefully at home

21st July 2019

Late of Cardiff

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of PAM (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of JEFF, PAUL and SHANNON. Loving Grand Puff of JOSHUA and IMOGEN. Beloved brother of John and June.



The Relatives and Friends of JOE are invited to attend his funeral to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow on MONDAY 29th July 2019 at 10am.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 24 to July 27, 2019
