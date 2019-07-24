|
|
HUNTLEY JOSEPH WILLIAM 'JOE'
Passed away peacefully at home
21st July 2019
Late of Cardiff
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved husband of PAM (dec'd). Much loved father and father in law of JEFF, PAUL and SHANNON. Loving Grand Puff of JOSHUA and IMOGEN. Beloved brother of John and June.
The Relatives and Friends of JOE are invited to attend his funeral to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow on MONDAY 29th July 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 24 to July 27, 2019