KING Josephine Mary Elizabeth "Jo" Passed away 11.08.2019 Aged 88 years Late of Noraville Formerly of Belmont and Cessnock Beloved wife of TERRY (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRIS and MARGARET. Much loved grandmother to MATHEW, DAMIAN, and ADEN. Cherished ma to LEXI and LENNIX. A loved member of the RUDDY and KING FAMILIES. Family and Friends of "JO" are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this MONDAY, 19.08.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
