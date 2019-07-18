Home
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE HODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE ANN HODGE

Add a Memory
JOYCE ANN HODGE Notice
HODGE JOYCE ANN Aged 88 years

of Beresfield

Dearly loved mother of WAYNE, GRAEME (dec) and BELINDA. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandmother of her great grandchildren. Former wife of WALTER 'Snow' PLANT and much loved member of the COX, PLANT and HODGE families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JOYCE's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 23rd July 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.