HODGE JOYCE ANN Aged 88 years
of Beresfield
Dearly loved mother of WAYNE, GRAEME (dec) and BELINDA. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandmother of her great grandchildren. Former wife of WALTER 'Snow' PLANT and much loved member of the COX, PLANT and HODGE families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JOYCE's life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Dr, Beresfield on TUESDAY, 23rd July 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 18 to July 20, 2019