ATKINSON Joyce Passed away peacefully on 10.07.2019 Aged 88 years Late of Beresfield Beloved wife of EDDIE. Loving mother and mother-in-law to NARELLE and TERRY, SHARON and GRAHEME. Much loved nanny and great-nanny to AMY, MATTHEW, DREW and their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to the ROSS and ATKINSON families. Family and Friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, cnr. of Northern and Central Ave, Tarro this WEDNESDAY 17.07.19 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimers Association may be left at the Church. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019