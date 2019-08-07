Home
Joyce BROWNLEA

Joyce BROWNLEA Notice
BROWNLEA Joyce Late of Speers Point

Passed peacefully

3rd August 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Ronald. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Dorothy, Stuart and Michelle, Dianne and Peter. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother.



Family and friends of Joyce are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Boolaroo Uniting Church, Main Rd, Boolaroo this Friday 9th August 2019 commencing at 10.00am.



'Rest in Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
