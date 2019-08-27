|
|
MIDDLETON (nee Fenwick) JOYCE ISOBEL
Late of Argenton
Passed away peacefully
24th August 2019
Aged 102 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur Middleton. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Merle, Allan and Jill, Bevlee and Darrell. Loving Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma of their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 29th August 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 27, 2019