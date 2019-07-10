Home
JOYCE LILLIAN RICHARDS

JOYCE LILLIAN RICHARDS Notice
RICHARDS (nee KENT) JOYCE LILLIAN Passed away peacefully on

6th July 2019

Formerly of

New Lambton

Aged 97 Years



Caring and loving wife of Reg. Much loved mother to Julie and Brian. Loving nanna to her four grandchildren and great nanna to her six great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of JOYCE'S Life on THURSDAY, 11th July 2019 to be conducted at All Saints Anglican Church, St James Road New Lambton commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
