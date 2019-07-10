|
|
RICHARDS (nee KENT) JOYCE LILLIAN Passed away peacefully on
6th July 2019
Formerly of
New Lambton
Aged 97 Years
Caring and loving wife of Reg. Much loved mother to Julie and Brian. Loving nanna to her four grandchildren and great nanna to her six great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.
Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of JOYCE'S Life on THURSDAY, 11th July 2019 to be conducted at All Saints Anglican Church, St James Road New Lambton commencing at 11:30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019