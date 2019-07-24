Home
JOYFUL HOMER COLLINS

COLLINS JOYFUL HOMER 'BUSHELL JONES'

Late of Warabrook

Formerly of Shortland

and Cooks Hill

Passed peacefully

21st July 2019

Aged 100 years



Dearly loved wife of the late James Collins. Much loved mother of Jan, Daryl and David. Loving Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be remembered by the family of the Uniting Church's of Shortland and Wallsend, and former students of Shortland Primary School.



Family and friends of Joyful are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in Wallsend Uniting Church,19 Metcalfe Street, Wallsend on Thursday 25th July 2019 service commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
